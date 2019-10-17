(With files submitted by Diana Drayman) Over 100 people turned out for A public meeting was held last night in Forest Grove by the Cariboo Regional District to discuss an application for a temporary use permit to host mud racing events on property near Bradley Creek.

Approximately 35 speakers voiced concern and support for the permit, which would allow property owners Dave and Leanna Davies of 100 Mile Horsepower Ranch to hold sanctioned mud racing and camping events. Supporters talked about the economic impact such events have had to the area, while some residents voiced concerns over reckless driving and behavior on roads to the site.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner and other representatives heard the support and concerns of the public.

A decision on the permit will be made by the CRD board in the next few weeks.