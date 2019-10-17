Line up at accident site near Juniper Creek (Photo: Kendall Grace, used with permission)

An accident on Highway 1 near Juniper Beach west of Cache Creek has taken the life of a Cariboo-Chilcotin woman.

The accident occurred around 1 pm. Cst. Mike Halskov of RCMP E Division Traffic Services says that the 23-year-old woman was westbound on Highway 1 and appears to have crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a pickup.

The pickup driver was seriously injured but is expected to recover. No names have been released, and RCMP could only confirm the victim was from the Cariboo-Chilcotin. The highway was closed and did not reopen fully until 10 PM.

Halskov says they have not determined why the driver crossed the center line.