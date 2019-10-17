The question about the climate and what their party will do to create programs and policies that the country can act on was asked by My Cariboo Now to the Federal Election candidates for Cariboo-Prince George at last night’s meet and greet in Williams Lake.

Green Party candidate, Mackenzie Kerr said we need to be talking about climate as much as possible

“We have a climate plan that’s 20-points long it’s called Mission Possible. We need to be investing in transportation, renewable energy, ending subsidies to the fossil fuel industry and investing in renewable energy projects like solar farms and hemp plants and really moving into a more green economy.”

NDP Heather Sapergia said they have a two-prong approach, one by creating 3-hundred thousand clean energy jobs the other by building five-hundred thousand affordable housing units.

“Those housing units will all be environmentally friendly. They’ll have the latest R-value insulation, windows, and doors. We’re looking at going to things like geothermal heating and any kind of environmentally friendly ways of producing the least amount of carbon.”

Incumbent Conservative Todd Doherty, says they don’t believe the Carbon Tax is going to lower emissions so they’re going to scrap that.

“We’re also going to launch our green home renovation plan which will allow Canadians to actually retro fit their home and make them more energy-efficient, so we’re going to work with Canadians to make sure that they are incentified to make their homes more energy-efficient.

Liberal Tracy Calogheros said she thinks climate change is one of two key issues and as a government over the last four years they’ve already started in many areas to make some real changes.

“Our goal of hitting net zero emissions by 2050 I believe will take us past our Paris targets by 2030. Part of how we’re doing that is investing in not just in innovation and in education but also trying to protect large swathes of land and water as natural climate change mitigation sites”.

People’s Party of Canada Jing Lan Yang said this is an issue that everyone cares about.

“We care about renewable energy. We tried geothermal before but the cost was too high and also there’s a potential risk to pollute the underwater water source, and also we tried solar energy.”

Independent Michael Orr was unable to attend.