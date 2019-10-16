100 Mile RCMP responded to reports of a prohibited driver in a red Pontiac Grand Am south of 100 Mile on Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 230 PM. Staff/Sgt Svend Nielsen says an attempted traffic stop of the northbound vehicle resulted in the driver fleeing at a low rate of speed. The vehicle was seen a short time later turning onto Alder Avenue, and the vehicle appeared to be stopping for police, but sped off again, making contact with a police vehicle.

No further attempts were made to stop the vehicle, as the driver had been identified.

The vehicle was spotted on Cedar Avenue, with a smoking tire from the collision. Police converged on a residence on Cedar, took the 19-year-old female driver into custody and impounded the vehicle.

She now faces several charges and was released. The collision caused minor damage to the police vehicle, and there were no injuries. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the detachment or Crimestoppers.