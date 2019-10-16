Williams Lake and surrounding area residents will have an opportunity to spend some time with Federal Election candidates for Cariboo-Prince George.

The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an informal meet and greet this (October 16th) evening with the doors opening at five at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

“It will be similar to what we did last year with the Municipal elections is we’ve put together a meet and greet,” said Mark Doratti Executive Director of the Chamber, “where each of the candidates will have a 5 minute opportunity to speak, we will give them the microphone and they can talk about what they want to talk about”.

Doratti said all six candidates, incumbent Conservative Todd Doherty, NDP Heather Sapergia, People’s Party of Canada Jing Lan Yang, Liberal Tracy Calogheros, Green Party Mackenzie Kerr, and Independent Michael Orr, will be there.