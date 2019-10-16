A single vehicle accident on Highway 97 south of Kersley left a semi and it’s trailer upside down in the ditch.

Quesnel RCMP Sargeant Richard Weseen says the truck was travelling north when the accident occurred near Alexandria Ferry Road North at around 9-30…

“The driver of the tractor-trailer swerved to avoid a group of deer on the road. The vehicle entered the east ditch and the tractor and trailer overturned. The trailer was loaded with large cement blocks at the time of the incident and the driver wasn’t injured.”

Weseen says arrangements are now being made to have the truck and trailer, as well as the blocks, removed from the ditch.