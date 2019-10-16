100 Mile House RCMP found more than a vehicle in the ditch when they attended a single-vehicle accident on highway 24 near Lone Butte on Monday.

They located a single truck with a low bed trailer and excavator in the ditch. The driver had fled the scene. On investigation, it was found the truck and excavator were possibly stolen from the Kelowna area. Illicit drugs and cannabis were found in the cab.

The vehicles were seized, pending further action, and the investigation is continuing.

RCMP ask anyone with information on this or any other incident to contact the 100 Mile House detachment at 250-395-2456 or Crimestoppers.