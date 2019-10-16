The Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project is holding two community information and partnership building meetings next week, one on Clinton and another in 108 Mile House.

A project to restore portions of the Cariboo Waggon road will be holding information sessions next week in the south Cariboo. The new Pathways to gold society will hold two sessions, one in 108 and one in Clinton.

Project Manager Richard Wright says “We have found some exciting information via archival sources that we wish to share with folks throughout the survey corridor.” “We want to hear the stories from locals about the road and how it affected them or the development of their community. We’re particularly interested in local knowledge of where the road was built and the uses it was put to.”

The Cariboo Waggon Road, “waggon” is the original spelling, was built in 1859, providing a route to the Cariboo goldfields. It was built largely on first nations trade routes.

The sessions take place October 22, 5:00 p.m at the Clinton Memorial Hall, and October 23, 7:00 p.m. at the 108 Mile Ranch Community Centre.