The Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Department was certainly grateful this past Thanksgiving Weekend.

On Saturday, they were invited to come out and join the Mcleese Lake Fire Department to celebrate Fire Prevention Week.

To their surprise, they were presented with a 1975 International Fire Truck to help with their fire fighting efforts.

“It’s the most beautiful donation and I can’t put into words how appreciative and how well needed ”, said Chief of the Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Department Mike Elvin, “It’s a beautiful tanker water truck and it’s just brought our whole level of safety up a hundred times.”

Elvin said the donation also made an impact on their community.

“Everybody is overwhelmed by it and the whole community and our team, everybody has got a feeling of peace, they’ve got a feeling of we’re safer, we’re organized and it’s just such a fantastic feeling that it’s difficult to put into words.”

Elvin said his newly formed Fire Department has been given tremendous support from the Mcleese Lake Fire Department as well as from many organizations and Williams Lake businesses.