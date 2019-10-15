100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from Country Prime Meats north of Lac la Hache over the long weekend.

The theft occurred sometime between Saturday afternoon and 11:30 Tuesday. The thieves came through the front gate and stole the 2002 f-250 pickup. Police say the vehicle was recovered in Williams lake, and they say no other damage occurred or items were taken.

Police are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the 100 Mile detachment