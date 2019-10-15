An initiative by Save on Foods is giving a great boost to the 100 Mile food bank.

Through its loop resource food waste diversion program, Save-On-Foods diverts surplus and potentially wasted food away from landfills and redirecting it to the best use.

Bob Hicks, president of the 100 Mile House Food Bank Society said ” Everything out of Save-On now comes to the food bank. We sort it whats good for human consumption we put out and whats good for animal feed is used and then its compost.”

Hicks says one recent delivery was 940 pounds. The 100 Mile food bank is open for perishables distribution weekdays from 9:30 to 11 am.