The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department had a call for a fire over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier goes over a few of the details…

“Sunday afternoon at around 3 o’clock Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire right behind the Rona store on Redstone Road.”

Gauthier says there was nothing they could do to salvage the vehicle at that point…

“Upon arrival the vehicle was fully involved, no one around, and it is suspected that it is an arson fire. The vehicle was totally burnt out.”

Gauthier says it was one of several vehicles on the property.

Two fire engines and 13 members responded.