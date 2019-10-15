The 100 Mile Wranglers broke their slide over the weekend with a pair of games against Sicamous.

The Wranglers had been in Sicamous Friday night, with a close game that ended 1-0 for the Eagles. Saturday night saw the Wranglers end their four-game losing streak, winning 6-2 against the Sicamous Eagles on home ice.

They next play at home against the Columbia Valley Rockies Friday night. Game time is 7 PM at the South Cariboo Recreation Center.