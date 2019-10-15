A weekend chimney fire destroyed a home near Ruth lake.

The fire happened at about 3:30 PM Saturday. Randy Barber and his dog escaped without injury, but the 100-year-old cabin and all his possessions were lost. Forest Grove Fire Department responded but was unable to save the structure.

A Gofundme page was set up by his daughter in law Lisa Barber, and has now raised over $1200. Other donations are still needed, Barber says.

“At the moment he needs single sheets, can goods and any old building materials anyone may have to start his rebuild. He feels so blessed that the community banded together.”

More information can be found on the fundraiser page here.