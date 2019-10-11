The time is running out to apply for disaster financial assistance if you were affected by flooding in the CRD this summer.

The provincial government’s disaster financial assistance is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local governments that were unable to obtain insurance to cover their disaster-related losses. The eligible flooding occurred between July 6 to July 18 and CRD residents affected are being encouraged to apply

The CRD says applications need to be submitted to Emergency Management BC by Oct. 16.

The Cariboo regional district recovery manager can be contacted for more information. Contact details can be found on our website.