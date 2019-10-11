French language debate more subdued

It was the last time all six party leaders will be face to face before the election. Last night’s French language debate saw climate change again take centre stage and the leaders all argued over whether or where to build pipelines. Other topics included digital rights, foreign policy including trade with China, and the economy. Advance polls open today across Canada. Te federal election is October 21st.

Turkey military pushes farther into Syria

More casualties are being reported in Syria as Turkish forces push deeper in to the country. The invasion has displaced thousands of residents. The insurgence began earlier this week when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled forces from the border of the two countries. Save the Children is asking the federal government to rescue Canadian children. The 20 kids, most the offspring of parents who went to Syria to fight for the terrorist group ISIS, are being housed in refugee camps. The Canadian government says it is too dangerous to offer consular assistance.

Recalled meat product list grows over contamination concerns

The beef and veal products have been recalled because of possible E. coli contamination and the chicken products over listeria concerns. For a full list of the recalled products click here