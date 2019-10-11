RCMP in 100 Mile House were called to the scene of a collision between a bicycle and a pickup truck yesterday afternoon.

BC Ambulance, 100 Mile House Fire-Rescue, and RCMP attended the scene at about 3:20. Police say a youth was struck while riding his bike on the crosswalk from Highway 97 to Taylor Way.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The 12-year-old youth suffered minor injuries and was wearing a helmet. He was taken to hospital for further assessment.

RCMP say this is an example of the importance of wearing helmets and being aware of your surroundings and ensuring crosswalks are clear before driving through.