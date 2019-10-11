More than the cookies had smiles when Tim Hortons in 100 Mile House gave this years smile cookie donation to the food bank. Steve McPhail, Owner of Tim Hortons in 100 Mile says they raised just over $5200 in the event, which took place at the end of September.

McPhail says the total is up from last year by about a thousand dollars. He says a big thank you to the generous people of 100 Mile house and to his staff.

They presented the cheque to the food bank on Wednesday. McPhail said 100 percent of the funds raised go to the cause, and stay in the community.