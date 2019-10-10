Earlier today (Thursday, October 10th) the City of Williams Lake announced residents will be able to stream and playback Council meetings on their computers or mobile phones.

Corporate Engagement Officer, Guillermo Angel says it’s just a way to be able to get more people involved in the council meetings.

“Not everybody is available to attend the meetings physically for a plethora of reasons of their own so we wanted to make sure that we were providing as many citizens, as many residents, as many people, as wanted to be involved or wanted to get in the know of exactly what’s going on in the council meeting the opportunity to do so.”

The first official live stream is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22nd at 6 pm.

A link to the stream will be available on the City’s new Council meetings portal page to be released next week.