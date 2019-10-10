New Heights Autism Support Society that originated in 2016 in Kamloops, will be opening up a facility later this month in Williams Lake.

Patricia Kennedy, the Society’s Executive Director, and Behaviour Consultant is very familiar with the Cariboo and still has some clients she continues to see.

After her meeting with Betty Taratus and her daughter, who both have a child with learning challenges, the idea to open New Heights in the Lake City came to be.

They decided that this was something needed in the Lake City to help parents find help, support, and funding.

Taratus said even though their name is New Heights Autism Support Society, if someone comes in with ADHD, down syndrome or any other special needs, they’re going to help them, and her daughter Crystal says one way of doing that is by offering flexible hours.

“We’re going to gear it to what is needed, so if the child needs to be there at eight o’clock in the morning then i’m going be there at eight o’clock in the morning. If the child needs to be there at seven o’clock at night then we’re going to be there at seven o’clock at night.”

In the Cariboo New Heights Autism Support Society also provides services to Quesnel and Bella Coola.