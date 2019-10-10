The South Cariboo Chamber of commerce hosted an all-candidates forum for the candidates running in the Thompson-Kamloops-Cariboo riding October 9th.

A crowd of over 150 people watched the forum as the candidates responded to submitted questions ranging from their stances on environmental concerns, health issues and the overdose crisis, to veterans, as well as the crisis in the forest industry in the region.

The discussion did not focus on the leaders of the federal parties, but rather on the issues, with the most anticipated question regarding what the parties intend to do about the forestry crisis.

Iain Currie of the Greens said they will work across party lines and bring together different levels of government work on a strategy to keep forests working, including planting trees.

Ken Findlayson of the PPC said the best way to create jobs is have someplace to sell lumber and the priority is trade negotiations with the united states to cut down on tarrifs.

Terry Lake of the liberals said that Forestry is primarily a provincial jurisdiction, but says the softwood lumber action plan has been helpful for some small communities, but more needs to be done.

Cathy McLeod of the conservatives says there needs to be support for industry, there needs to be a softwood lumber agreement and there needs to be flexibility in the EI program and that it works.

The other three candidates, NDP candidate Cynthia Egil, Communist Party Candidate Peter Kerek, and Kira Cheeseburough for the Animal Protection Party could not attend.

The federal election takes place on October 21.