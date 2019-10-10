They won it last year and the year before, could the third time be the charm?

Bella Coola Heli Sports and Tweedsmuir Park Lodge has been nominated again for best heli-ski company at the World Ski Awards to be handed out next month in Kitzbuhel Austria.

Director of Marketing Tim Wilkinson credits the area they serve as one of the many reasons behind the nomination.

“Our clients come from all over the world and they come to ski in our, it’s called a tenure, it’s our heliskiing area, and it’s the size of the Swiss Alps. It’s quite a special place, so where we stand out head and shoulders above our competitors is our Alpine terrain, it’s phenomenal skiing.”

The area they serve in the Coast Range Mountains with exclusive access to over 3.25 million acres of terrain and has been the backdrop in several Hollywood films.

Wilkinson said the World Ski Awards is a globally recognized gala with all of the top players in the ski industry from around the world there so we’ve got a lot of stiff competition and we’re stoked and hoping to win best heli-ski company for the third year in a row.

World Ski Awards is the only global initiative to recognize, reward and recognize excellence in ski tourism and will take place November 22nd to 24th.