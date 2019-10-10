100 Mile House RCMP received a report on October 9th of a vehicle failing to stop for a school bus as children were loading onto the bus.

The incident happened on Horse Lake road. Staff/Sgt Svend Nielsen says several of the school buses in the area have high-resolution camera systems onboard, making identification of such vehicles an easy matter.

He says 100 Mile RCMP will continue to assist in the prosecution of individuals who do not stop for the flashing red lights of buses as they are engaged in loading and unloading children.

Nielsen says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the 100 Mile detachment.