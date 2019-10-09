Results are in for 100 Mile House in the annual Communities in Bloom judging.

The organization fosters civic pride, environmental responsibility, and beautification through community involvement in a national program of enhancing green spaces.

Local committee chair Val Bissat presented District Council with the results and a trophy for the commitment of the municipality to detached green spaces and an award for tidiest community.

The community is judged on several criteria and won four of five blooms, the committee’s indication of how well a community appears.

Mayor Mitch Campsall thanked all involved in the project, including Councillor Maureen Pinkney. “They just did a fabulous job. There was a bunch of changes in the way the programs being run, so we’re going tobe better prepared next year to take five blooms.”

Communities in Bloom is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. More information on the program can be found on the Communities in Bloom website here.