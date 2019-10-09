BC Wildfire Service crews plan to burn piles of woody debris near Williams Lake over the next 8-weeks as part of an ongoing project to reduce wildfire risks in the area.

The areas where the burning will be done covers about 20.4 hectares north of the Fox Mountain subdivision, north of gannet Road and Pheasant Drive, and about 3 hectares south of the Williams Lake Regional Airport, southeast of the junction of Radio Range Road and Airport Road

Firefighter crews have already piled up accumulated debris in these two locations where some burning was done this past spring.

These controlled burns will have BC Wildfire Service personnel on site which could resume as early as today (October 9) and continue until November 30th.

Smoke and flames may be visible from Williams Lake and surrounding communities.