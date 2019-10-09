Photo supplied by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development

The Province is asking the public not to take firewood from the Wycotte Flat area south of Alkali Lake and the Dog Creek Airport area.

The reason is due to an outbreak of Douglas fir tussock moths.

Forest Entomologist for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operation and Rural Development, Lorraine Maclauchlan, says in addition to the hairs on the moth caterpillars bodies which can cause allergic reactions, there is another to avoid removing wood from the area

“Even more importantly they lay their eggs on branches or the trunks of trees and if people are moving the firewood outside of the outbreak area where they’ve killed trees you could also be moving the insects and start a new little outbreak which we don’t want to happen.”

These moths can cause significant damage and mortality to Douglas fir trees as Maclauchlan, explains.

“In the area we’ve located them up in the Cariboo they’ve killed quite a swath of Douglas fir trees, I think we mapped it at close to a thousand hectares.’

Tussock moth caterpillars feed on the needles of Douglas fir trees, eventually stripping and killing them.

Affected trees may appear scorched, with a reddish-brown coloring due to the loss of needles.

The Wycotte Flat outbreak is the furthest north the moth has been recorded preferring more southern areas with lower elevations like Kamloops and the Okanagan.