A Federal all-candidates forum is being held in 100 Mile House Wednesday night. 5 of the 7 candidates for the riding of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo will be participating.

The forum is being presented by the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce. Robyn Lee Angus is the events coordinator for the chamber says candidates attending will be Iain Currie for the Green Party, Ken Finlayson for the Peoples Party of Canada, Peter Kerek for the Communist Party, Terry Lake for the Liberal Party, and Cathy McLeod for the Conservative Party.

NDP candidate Cynthia Egil and Kira Cheeseburough for the Animal Protection Party are not attending.

Questions were submitted to the chamber over the last week. Time permitting, questions will also be taken from the public. The forum takes place Wednesday night October 9th at the Valley Room in 100 Mile House. Doors open at 5:30 PM and the forum begins at 6.

The Federal election in Canada takes place October 21.