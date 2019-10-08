An evening to offer Central Cariboo employers specific support and more information on international hiring practices through the Government of Canada’s immigration programs will be available soon.

On Thursday, (October 10th) a free Employer Networking event in Williams Lake, will have Guest Speakers from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, along with a representative from the BC Provincial Nominee Program to talk about how employers can develop their workforce through the Federal and Provincial immigration programs.

Laurie Walters, Business Liaison for the Williams Lake Hiring Initiative, explains

“We’re educating, we’re providing that information and letting them know there’s a lot of different streams right now out there with immigration, a lot of opportunities available. So we’re trying to capture it in such a way that we can pass it on to employers that they will understand it better.”

Walters said employers can also network with local business owners and foreign workers who will share their experiences.

“A couple of employers and workers that they’ve employed, that they’ve hired through the foreign worker program, will be there to talk about some of the challenges, their transition into the community. The other is Doctor Radhi who has come with her family, and she’s going to talk about her experiences as well.”

The Employer Networking event is funded by the Government of Canada and the Province of BC with support from the City of Williams Lake Hiring Initiative and several other community organizations and will be held in Council Chambers at Williams Lake City Hall on Thursday night.