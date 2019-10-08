Not all of the donations are in yet, but the total so far is pretty impressive.

This past Friday Leslea Destree helped organized a by-donation loggers barbecue for loggers and workers impacted by the downturn within the Province’s forestry.

Destree says she was overwhelmed by the number of people that stopped by to show their support and how much they’ve collected so far

“We’re around the six thousand dollar mark. So we still have to pick up a couple of donations that people had called into us so that’s what I’m kinda waiting for.”

Destree says the barbecue was a community effort that received a lot of support from many businesses and the money raised from it will be used to purchase gift cards to local grocery stores and then be distributed to as many families as they can.