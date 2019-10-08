The sometimes controversial topic of voting structure is on the agenda for tonight’s North Cariboo Joint Planning meeting at the Rec Centre in Quesnel.

The committee consists of seven Quesnel City Council members and four northern Regional District Directors and the city has complained in the past that two of the four Directors can defeat a motion by voting against it, even if the overall vote is 9 to 2.

The City has proposed in the past things like weighted voting based on population.

The idea on tonight’s agenda is to have the motion go forward to the appropriate governing body in the event of a tie, so either to the City or the full Cariboo Regional District Board.

If the parent body chose not to endorse a recommendation from the committee, that body will then refer the matter back to the Joint Planning Committee for more discussion.

Also on the agenda tonight is a delegation that will be presenting a Draft Housing Needs Assessment, Gap Analysis and Action Plan for the North Cariboo.