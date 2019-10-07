(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Mackenzie Kerr, the Cariboo-Prince George Green Party candidate in the upcoming federal election, says she is disappointed by the announcement of BC Green Leader Andrew Weaver not seeking re-election in 2021.

Kerr spoke glowingly about Weaver’s leadership.

“Andrew is an amazing leader and I am sad to see him stepping down but it’s the right choice for him. I am very honoured to be a part of the same party as him, he’s done amazing work with climate science and I really think he deserves a lot of credit for getting the BC Green Party for where they are today.”

She is especially pleased with the work being done by the three elected MLA’s the Greens have in the province.