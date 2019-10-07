Williams Lake Stampeders will be teaming up with other local organizations to assist in helping out a youth drop-in hockey program that’s been running for a while in the Lake City.

Mike Yonkman is the General Manager of the Williams Lake Stampeders.

“It’s a drop-in program for kids coming out of school on Wednesday’s. They come in and get they a free skate for an hour, it’s partnered with the RCMP and the Stampeders, it’s a chance for young kids to come and meet some people and meet some of the Stampeders, there’s a lot of good mentors. It’s a really, really good program.”

In addition to the RCMP, the Stamps new community partnership also includes Denisiqi Services Society, Williams Lake Boys, and Girls Club, and Punky Lake Wilderness Camp.

Yonkman said they didn’t part in the program last year but had some members involved in a dual role.

“The Stampeders are hockey players from the community and some of them are RCMP members. RCMP has been partnered with this program for a number of years so I guess some of them may have been there on a dual capacity. I know our goaltender Willie Sellers was there, he spent time mentoring also on the program.”

The free drop-in hockey program serves to create a positive connection between youth and other agencies that work with youth in the community.