Residents of Williams Lake and the surrounding area will have an opportunity later this month to meet with elected officials along with other community partners to discuss issues and gather information specific to their community.

October 22nd the Cariboo Regional District, the City of Williams Lake and Williams Lake Indian Band will be co-hosting an informal community fair in the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“What it’s going to be is a variety of booths with community agencies, service groups, government ministries, and of course our local government”, said Emily Epp Manager of Communications for the CRD, “they’ll have booths so people can come by, ask questions and get information.”

We asked Epp how the Lake City was chosen this year.

“The CRD hosts three of these events every year throughout the Cariboo Region. This year we decided to host our Central Cariboo event in Williams Lake which is why we are excited to partner with the City and the Williams Lake Indian Band. We try to host one every year in the Central Cariboo and move them around to different communities in the regions”.

Some of the agencies and groups that will be at the community information fair include the Cariboo Fire Centre, Denisiqi Services Society, Interior Health, WildSafe BC and United Way.