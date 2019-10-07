No joy for the Wrangler Nation over the weekend.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers started the weekend on the road once again, in Kamloops against the Storm Friday night. The Storm swept it for a shutout, winning 5-0 against the visitors.

The Wranglers then took on the Fernie Ghostriders back home in 100 Mile House Saturday night, but the Ghostriders defeated them 4-1, with Kaden Depsey scoring the Wranglers goal.

The 3-4 Wranglers play away and home for 2 games against the Sicamous Eagles next weekend.