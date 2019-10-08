(With files from Rebecca Dyok, mycariboonow.com Staff) A new agreement just ratified between Thompson Rivers University and CUPE local 4879 means a wage increase of 2 percent annually for the next 3 years.

Over 1000 employees are covered by the agreement, including 12 at TRU’s Williams Lake campus, according to TRU Director of communications Darshan Lindsay. The new agreement also means a new position will be created at TRU to assist staff and support mental health and wellness, as well as new funding for resources and programs for wellness, innovation, and training that support service improvements.

The deal was ratified under the government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.