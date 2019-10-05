100 Mile Fire/Rescue is kicking off fire prevention week in style.

The department is holding an open house on Sunday. Fire chief Roger Hollander says there will be hall tours, Truck tours, and for the little ones, Sparky the fire dog, and something special. “We have a junior firefighter challenge. Its a fun maze for the little ones to participate.”

Hollander says several local groups will be on hand to answer questions, such as the United way, emergency social services, and Canadian mental health. A free barbeque will also be happening. Hollander encourages everyone to stop by.

The open house takes place at the fire hall from 11 AM to 4 PM on Sunday, October 6.