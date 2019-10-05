The Cariboo Regional District Board is excited to see a Cyclone Cup come to 100 Mile House according to the Director for Electoral Area G.

Taking place at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre April 16-April 19, 2020, Al Richmond said he anticipates to attend the games that should be exciting.

As for the economic benefits the Cup will bring to the area, Richmond said it is always difficult to articulate.

“People coming in hotel rooms, there will be a significant amount of that going on,” Richmond said.

“Of course then the meals, the spinoffs, the restaurants, and just bringing people to our region to make them aware of what we have to offer; we find many times people come for events and they say we’ve got to come back because they see something they’d like to see more of and that’s just a positive.”

The CRD Board agreed on Friday to support a recommendation to include $5,000 in the 2020 South Cariboo Economic Development financial plan to assist the Wranglers with hosting the Junior B Hockey Championships.

A recommendation for the Wranglers to construct a temporary media booth at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre was also endorsed by the Board.