Runners and Walkers of all ages are getting ready to take part in an Annual Fall event in the Lake City.

The Harvest Run/Walk/Bike event will get underway tomorrow with participants choosing to do either the 5 or 10k loop.

In addition to enjoying a leisurely stroll through the City, a Harvest Scavenger Hunt is also planned.

Recreation Co-ordinator Denise Skarra explains

“There will also be pumpkins along the route that have numbers on them and if you find all the numbers of all the pumpkins on the route then you will be eligible to win a free family swim pass.”

Skarra said everyone will have the choice of doing either the 5 or 10 k loop

“If you can do the loop once then that would give you the 5-kilometre distance. If you’re feeling really energetic, you can do the 10-kilometre which means you’ll be doing the loop twice”.

And what route will all these runners and walkers be taking?

“We meander down over to where Rona is”, Skarra said, “then turn onto Second and then we go up to Moon Avenue and we do a little bit of a roundabout and come back down onto Pigeon Drive.”

The Annual Harvest Run/Walk/Bike Event starts tomorrow morning at 11 starting and finishing at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake.