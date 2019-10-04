You better get out this weekend and enjoy the sunshine and double-digit temperatures while you can because it’s going to be short-lived for awhile.

Starting Monday a cold ridge from the Yukon will be coming down bringing some rain and much colder weather especially overnight.

Doug Lundquist Meteorologist for Environment Canada said we could see lows of minus 7 to 9 degrees in the Cariboo Chilcotin

“It’s cold enough this time that if, just if it times it out right we could maybe touch a record low at some isolated location in the Central Interior but it’s not really a massive record-breaking sort of event but it is definitely colder than average.”

Lundquist said next week’s daytime temperatures should hit 6 to 8 degrees but it will be sunny.