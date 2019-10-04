Appeal asks the court to set aside Tribunal’s decision

The federal government is filing an appeal ordering it to pay First Nations children that were denied welfare services. The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal issued the order to compensate the more than 50-thousand children $40,000.00 dollars each. This appeal means those apprehended or denied services may not receive the money.

Singh stands by decision to deny MP re-election bid

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said honesty is the most important thing when seeking the country’s top job. He was responding to reporter’s questions about Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s dual Canada-U.S. citizenship. Meanwhile on the federal election campaign trail NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says he stands by his decision not to let a Manitoba M.P. run for re-election because of harassment allegations

Drug shortage may hurt pregnant women the most

A drug described as critical for pregnant women has been flagged as in short supply by a national drug shortage website. CTV News reports the drug oxytocin is used to stop postpartum bleeding and inducing labour in pregnant women. The Drug Shortages Canada website says the shortage could begin on October 13th and not end until mid-November.