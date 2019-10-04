100 Mile House RCMP wish to clarify to the public details of the investigation of the body found on Stokes road Wednesday morning.

Cpl Ryder Birtwhistle says there have been several false reports circulating on social media regarding animal involvement.

Conservation officers were called in to lend expertise and knowledge along with the forensic identification section and North District Major Crimes.

Through a collaborative effort, it was determined that no wild or domestic animals were involved in the death.

Cause of death is still being determined, and the case is an active BC Coroner investigation