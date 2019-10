The 100 Mile House Wranglers start their weekend on the road tonight in Kamloops.

The Wranglers are 3-2 for the season so far. They take on the 1-4 Storm tonight at 7 at Kamloops Memorial Arena.

Tomorrow, the Wranglers are back home against the visiting 3-2 Fernie Ghostriders. Puck drop is 7 pm at the South Cariboo Recreation Center.