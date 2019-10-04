Seven candidates are confirmed for the South Cariboo in the upcoming federal election.

The deadline for candidacy was Wednesday, October 2nd. The final list was released by Elections Canada on Thursday.

The candidates for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo are Kira Cheeseburough for the Animal Protection Party, Iain Currie for the Green Party, Cynthia Egil for the NDP, Ken Finlayson for the Peoples Party of Canada, Peter Kerek for the communist Party, Terry Lake for the Liberal Party, and Incumbent Cathy McLeod for the conservatives.

An all-candidates forum will be held in 100 Mile House on October 9th. Questions for the candidates can be submitted to the chamber of commerce office. Voters go to the polls on October 21.