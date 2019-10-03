More meat and chicken products recalled because of listeria

Canada’s Public Health Agency is investigating seven illnesses because of listeria infected chicken products. The cases are in Manitoba, Ontario and B.C. The outbreak is linked to Rosemount brand cooked and diced chicken products and several more chicken and meat products have also been recalled this week. To find out which ones click here

1 in 10 employers allow cannabis at work

A new study says some workers may be high on the job. An Ipsos poll commissioned by ADP Canada found that 8-percent of the people surveyed said their employers allow recreational cannabis use in the workplace and of those that did over half of the employees took them up on it. Five-percent of those surveyed says they use before work with six percent saying they do after work.

Three Paris police officers and an administrative employee dead after knife attack

A civilian employee of the Paris police is dead after killing three officers in a knife attack. Another administrative worker was also killed. It happened this morning at police headquarters. The attack started in an office and continued through the compound until the attacker was fatally shot.

Settlement reached in Vegas mass shooting

The lawyers for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shootings say they have reached a settlement with MGM Resorts. Just over two years ago a gunman opened fire during a concert from the window of Mandalay Bay killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more. The settlement is reportedly worth $753-million.