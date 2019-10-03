The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Bass Road in the Red Bluff area on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says the call came in just after four…

“When we arrived on scene the lone occupant was already outside of the residence, with heavy smoke and some flames showing from the building.”

Gauthier says the trailer suffered heavy damage and is not salvageable.

Fire fighters were on scene for approximately four hours.

The cause of the fire still hasn’t been determined…

“We have a bit of an idea, but the investigation will commence later this morning, and we will have idea as to what happened, nothing suspicious no.”

No one was hurt.