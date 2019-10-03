The Williams Lake Community Forest has a new office.

After having started renovations in July at the former Joey’s Grill on Yorston Street, co-manager Kent Watson said they now have a new physical address for people to stop by with any questions or concerns.

“It is a big space but it’s needed and welcomed,” Watson said.

“Our old office was getting a little bit small. We also lacked a private meeting space, so we now have a boardroom and more appropriate facilities.”

Watson said their former office was located down the road.

He said although no details have yet been confirmed they are hoping to hold an open house for the new space.

Work currently underway with the Williams Lake Forest according to Watson includes a few Forest Enhancement Society of BC funded projects to complete some spacing and mule winter range up on the Flat Rock block west of Williams Lake in the Esler area.

“As well we’re also constructing some primary level fuel breaks and fuel reduction treatments along the power line corridor up there,” Watson said.

“Otherwise operationally we are just working towards building our harvest plan to salvage our bark beetle.”