A Cariboo woman has claimed this year’s BC SPCA Wildlife in-focus photo contest People’s Choice Award.

Michelle Obre of 150 Mile House won for her picture of a Lynx that was taken around the Mt Timothy Ski Hill area.

Her picture helped raise $920 for WILD ARC that cares for more than 2,800 injured and orphaned wild animals a year.

Over 16-thousand dollars was raised by the contest and all 52 photographers will have their photos featured on an exclusive deck of wildlife in-focus playing cards available later this month.