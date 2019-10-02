Results are in from the 2019 business walks in 100 Mile House.

The district of 100 Mile House and the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce held the third annual business walks, a survey of businesses in 100 Mile, back on May 1st.

118 businesses were surveyed by business leaders in town, with 942 employees. 69 percent of whom were full time, 27 percent part-time, and 4 percent seasonal.

The results at the time indicated 84 percent of businesses surveyed said the business was steady or growing, compared to 75 percent the previous year.

The business walks were completed before the news of the downturn in the forest industry that has impacted the area.

Mayor Mitch Campsall says it’s important to stay positive and shop local. “That’s what I’m hearing from the public, not just business. ” “We need to spend our money local. We need to shop local”

The business walks summary report can be found on the district web site here.