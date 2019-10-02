A 60-minute phone outage will be taking place in the Likely area Thursday, Oct. 3.

Telus will be upgrading its telecom equipment.

All residential and business telephones beginning with an area code of (250) and local exchange # (790) will have service temporarily interrupted between 9 am and 11 pm.

Calling 9-1-1 may also not be available.

“Every effort will be taken to minimize this service interruption and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Telus said.