A plume of smoke could be seen from Highway 97 south Tuesday afternoon as the Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Bob Paterson Homes Inc. on Mackenzie Avenue South.

“At about 1:30 we had a call for a vehicle fire,” said fire chief Erick Peterson.

“When crews arrived on the scene we found a semi-truck fully involved. Fortunately, crews were able to respond quickly and we knocked it down without any further damage.”

Peterson said about 20 members responded.

The truck was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

“The company did advise that they were having some electrical issues with the truck during the day,” Peterson said.